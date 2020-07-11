Whitney Houston's Family Celebrates Her Induction to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Whitney Houston's long awaited induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is right around the corner. The iconic late singer joins a long list of talented musicians whose careers are being cemented in history -- and, as Pat Houston told ET's Kevin Frazier on Friday, she would have been "over the moon" to have received the honor.

"Whitney loved her craft. I think everyone knows that. She loved music and the one thing that she always talked about -- and, you know, she won over 428 awards -- but it was always the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that she wanted," Whitney's former manager, confidante and sister-in-law shared. "So to know she's being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I mean, we're over the moon about it only because we know this is truly what she wanted."

Pat believes Whitney would have she'd have cackled over the news, adding, "And she'd be humbled by it. She'd go, 'Is this really happening?'"

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was originally set to take place in July. However, amid the pandemic, it was rescheduled as a virtual event for this Saturday, Nov. 7. The show, which will include tributes from some of the biggest names in music, is still set to be broadcast on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, nearly nine years after her death, the controversial hologram concert, An Evening With Whitney, remains set for a Las Vegas residency, but the show is on hold due to the pandemic.

"The uptick is very high in Europe right now," Pat shared. "We've had some setbacks where the hologram is concerned, but we plan to pick up the pieces whenever we can."

Pat isn't concerned about some people's criticism over the hologram, adding, "They have to know that this is nothing that we do right now that we wouldn't do if Whitney were here. We're doing nothing that she [would] not approve."

Pat is also celebrating the return of the Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation, which she said had been "a journey of rebuilding and repairing and restoring the lives of youth."

"We're starting that foundation up again actually this year," she added. "We're continuing that legacy with the Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation. So that's pretty big for us…I'm just very thankful that her legacy lives on, her music. Her legacy is her music."

