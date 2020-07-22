x
Where To Buy The Best Kids Face Masks

Reusable face masks are one practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the past few months, companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks.

If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), allows for unrestricted breathing and is washed regularly.

Getting your kid comfortable with wearing a face mask -- and then actually keeping it on -- might be a tricky endeavor, so try letting them pick out ones with their favorite color, a cheerful pattern or even a familiar face.

From Disney characters to tie dye to kid-designed rainbows, below are the best kids face masks that you can buy online right now. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story with new styles that we find.

Kid's Doodles Kids Face Mask by Vistaprint

Puppy Prints Kids Face Mask from Subzero 

Tie Dye Kids Face Mask by Rocks Off via Threadless

Kids Ear Loop in Polka Dot Kids Face Mask by SewCalHere

 Kids Face Masks by Cubcoats 

Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2 by Uncommon Goods

The Purple Kids Face Mask 2-Pack by Purple 

 Tie Dye 5-Pack of Kids Face Masks by LA Made Clothing

Mindful Face Masks for Kids from Onzie

2-Layer Reusable Face Masks for Kids from Radian 

Jungle Friends Child Mask Set by Oso & Me

 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks by Sanctuary Clothing

Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Coverings by Quality Durables

 Kids Face Masks on Etsy

Kids Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set by Disney

3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids 

 Child Organic Cotton Face Mask (4-Pack) by Avocado

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

