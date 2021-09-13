Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Stands Amid Divorce

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, and while he briefly dated supermodel Irina Shayk, a source tells ET the 44-year-old rapper is spending more time with 40-year-old Kim and their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- and that he wants her back.

"Kim and Kanye's relationship is in a much healthier space," the source says. "They have been speaking a lot more frequently and have been spending more time together on their own and as a family. Kanye is totally trying to win Kim back and she is considering it, but he still has a lot to prove to her. Their relationship had to start over in order for it to begin again, and there are still some things that he has to absolutely work on in order for things to progress."

"She definitely sees that he has been making an effort, but she also knows that he can be a loose cannon at times and she is concerned about that," the source adds. "She is worried that one day he might snap and become mentally unstable again, making it an unhealthy environment for the kids."

Kanye has been making waves with his new album, Donda, and in his song, "Hurricane," he appears to hint at cheating on Kim. According to our source, Kim does have concerns that he could potentially be unfaithful if they reconciled.

"She is however hopeful and knows that he is currently on the right track," the source says. "A part of them both want to have a happy, healthy, and faithful, partnership like they once had."

Meanwhile, source says Kim has been leaning on her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters -- Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- and very few select friends in her immediate circle for support.

"Kim's main focus is on her kids and she wants them to thrive individually, lead happy and healthy lives and feel supported and loved by their family," the source says. "The kids are in a great space at the moment and are hopeful that their dad can be healthy and become more involved in their everyday lives again."

Kim and Kanye are clearly still on friendly terms. Kim supported him at his listening parties for Donda and even appeared onstage in a wedding dress at Soldier Field in Kanye's hometown of Chicago last month, shocking fans. A source recently told ET that Kim also isn't planning to drop West from her last name amid their split.

"Kim and Kanye still think of themselves as a family unit and Kim wants her kids to feel and know that," the source said.