Where Khloé Kardashian Stands With Tristan Thompson After Their Rekindled Romance on 'The Kardashians'

As drama continues to unfold on the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians, a source tells ET that Khloé Kardashian "is in a really positive place in her life right now," especially in her relationship with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

"She's never felt more content with where she's at with Tristan," says the source. "In the past, Khloé didn't feel a sense of being grounded and accepting of her situation with him."

And while on the latest episode of The Kardashians,it's revealed that Khloé and Tristan are back together, ET's source says the 37-year-old reality star is happily single.

Khloé and Tristan have apparently called it quits yet again, as it was revealed in December that Tristan got another woman pregnant while he was still dating Khloé.

"At this point, she knows who Tristan is and she's not trying to fix him or their romantic relationship anymore," the source notes. "[Khloé] takes him at face value and doing this has brought her a lot of inner peace."

The source adds that Khloé, who is mom to 4-year-old True Thompson, "is focused on her family and making sure everyone around her and is happy."

As for her romantic life, the source tells ET that Khloé "is not pushing herself to get out there and date and she's very much going with the flow and not putting pressure on herself."

"Khloé's very content with her life. She's not looking for anything or seeking out any external validation," the source adds. "She used to be a bit compulsive about social media and people judging her, thinking she's weak, or just supporting her, and now she just isn't paying attention and feels happy on her own, internally."

In the first episode of The Kardashians, viewers got a closer look at Khloé's relationship with Tristan following their breakup.

"Tristan and I currently are not exactly together. He's one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week," Khloé says in the first episode. "He's a really hands-on dad. Me and Tristan don't have tension. ...I know if Tristan had his way, I guess, then we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé shares that she's giving Tristan another chance. "We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part," she says. "He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It’s so great to see that joy on her face. When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

