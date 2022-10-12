What's Next for Blake Shelton After He Leaves 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton is ready to move on. The "No Body" singer announced on Tuesday his decision to step away from his longtime role as a coach on The Voice after the upcoming 23rd season.

He is the only coach on the series to have been involved in every season since its 2011 debut on NBC.

As for what he'll be working on next, a source tells ET, "Blake will continue to focus on The Voice through the new season and also his new show, Barmageddon, music, his 2023 tour and -- of course -- his family and life on his farm. He's just focusing on other projects both personally and professionally."

Shelton first shared the news himself in a social media post.

"I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," he said in a statement. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

Shelton will continue to work with The Voice host and friend Carson Daly on the new celebrity game show Barmageddon for USA Network, and has tapped Nikki Bella to host. The show will take place at Shelton's Ole Red bar in Nashville, with Daly serving behind the bar and Shelton onstage with his house band as celebrity guests engage in a series of classic bar games.

ET was recently with Shelton at another bar in Los Angeles, where he filmed the delightfully nostalgic music video for his new single. The 46-year-old superstar said that he can't wait to get back out to live audiences soon.

"All I ever consider myself was a country singer," he says. "I love country music and that's on my horizon --- from a career standpoint -- just keeping that thing going and having songs on the radio and being able to go out and tour and play. That's what I do. I am a country singer."