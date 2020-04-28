What's New on Hulu in May 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

It's not gonna be a long, long time before you can stream the Elton John biopic Rocketman on Hulu. The film, along with many other TV shows and movies, is headed to the streaming platform in May, as continued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic leave many looking for more things to watch as they weather the social distancing storm.
While Rocketman won't hit the streaming service until later in the month, the bulk of the new movies will be available on May 1, including The Dark Knight and Batman Begins,Goodfellas, The Conjuring and -- if you're looking for more family-friendly fare -- Megamind.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu in May as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in May as well if you're still looking for more to see.
May 1, 2020
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Bloom: Season 2
Brick Mansions
The Conjuring
Crooked Hearts
The Dark Knight
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Goodfellas
The Graduate
The Green Mile
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
A Life Less Ordinary
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
The Patriot
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
The Whistleblower
May 5, 2020
The Lodge
Vikings: Season 6A
May 8, 2020
Into the Dark: Delivered
Solar Opposites
Spaceship Earth
May 12, 2020
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall
May 15, 2020
Andy Explores: Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 8-9
Caribbean Life: Season 15
Chopped: Seasons 37-39
Community en Español
Drag Me: Season 1
Epic Conversations: Season 1
Fast N' Loud: Season 15
From the Test Kitchen: Season 1
Gold Rush: Season 8
The Great: Series Premiere
The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 8-9
Handcrafted: Season 1
It's a Disaster
Iconic Characters: Season 2
It's Alive With Brad: Season 2
The Little Couple: Seasons 13-14
Molly Tries: Season 1
Murder in the Heartland: Season 2
Open Door: Season 2
On the Market: Season 1
Property Brothers: Seasons 12-13
Reverse Engineering: Season 1
73 Questions: Season 2
Street Outlaws: Seasons 8-9
Worst Cooks in America: Season 14
May 19, 2020
Story of the Soaps
Like Crazy
Trial by Fire
May 20, 2020
Ultimate Tag
May 22, 2020
Holey Moley: Season 2 (Premiere)
Painter and the Thief
Premature
Rocketman
To Tell the Truth: Season 5 (Premiere)
Top End Wedding
May 25, 2020
The Tracker
May 26, 2020
I Still Believe
May 28, 2020
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 (Premiere)
May 29, 2020
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Ramy: Season 2 (Premiere)
Still having trouble determining what on TV and streaming is worth your time? Our series Stream Queens is here to help you navigate those waters. Watch below for more.
RELATED CONTENT