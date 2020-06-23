What's New on Hulu in July 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

1000-lb Sisters: Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Season 3

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Season 1

BBQ Rig Race: Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction

Buddy vs. Duff: Season 1

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Seasons 1-3, 5

Deadly Women: Season 13

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Season 1

Family By the Ton: Season 2

Ghost Hunters: Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Season 9

House Hunters: Season 154 – 159

Intervention: Season 20

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Season 1

Kids BBQ Championship: Season 1-2

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Season 1

Married at First Sight: Seasons 1-3

Psychic Kids: Season 1

Say Yes to the Nest: Season 1

Seven Year Switch: Seasons 1-2

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Season 3

Shark Week 2018 & 2019

The American Farm: Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents: Season 1

The Grill Dads: Season 1

The Strongest Man In History: Season 1

The Toe Bro: Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 1

Twisted Sisters: Season 2

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Season 1

Unexpected: Season 3

Unpolished: Season 1

Welcome to Plathville: Season 1

12 and Holding

2001 Maniacs

52 Pick-Up

A Bridge Too Far

A History of My Sexual Failures

A Kid Like Jake

A Mighty Wind

A Storks Journey

An Eye for a Eye

The Axe Murders of Villisca

The Bellbo

Beloved

Best In Show

Between Us

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Birdwatchers

Boogie Woogie

The Bounty

Brokedown Palace

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

Bug

Buried

Cadaver

California Dreamin'

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Catcher Was A Spy

The Catechism Cataclysm

Change of Plans

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cinderfella

Citizen Soldier

The Client

Cold War

The Color Purple

Cortex

The Cured

Danger Close

Dark Touch

Day Night Day Night

The Devil's Candy

The Devil's Rejects

Dheepan

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)

Downhill Racer

The Edukators

Eloise's Lover

Exorcismus

The Eye

The Eye 2

Father of My Children

Filth & Wisdom

Flashback

The Flat

Footloose

For Your Consideration

The Forbidden Kingdom

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Forgiveness of Blood

Freddy Vs Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Furlough

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Grizzly Man

Hateship, Loveship

Hornet's Nest

Hot Rod

House of 1000 Corpses

The House That Jack Built

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

The Last Mistress

Len and Company

Liar, Liar

Love Songs

The Man from London

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

March of the Penguins

Mary Shelley

Match

Moonstruck

My Cousin Vinny

The Necessities of Life

Nick Nolte: No Exit

Nights and Weekends

The Ninth Gate

Norma Rae

The Patsy

Phase IV

Polisse

Poseidon

Post Grad

PSYCHO GRANNY

Rabbit Hole

Rebel in the Rye

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Room of Death

Search for General Tso Chicken

The Shock Doctrine

The Shrine

Sliver

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spider-Man 3

Spiderhole

Spring Forward

Starting Out in the Evening

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip

Tales From the Golden Age

Tank 432

The Tenant

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man

Things to Come

This Christmas

Three Blind Mice

Three Musketeers

Trapped Model

The Trip

The Trip to Italy

The Trip to Spain

Trishna

Trivial

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Waiting for Guffman

Waiting Room

We Are What We Are

We Have Pope

The Weather Man

The Wedding Planner

West Side Story

When A Man Comes Home