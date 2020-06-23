What's Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Netflix is saying cheers to Cheers. The beloved long-running sitcom is departing the streaming service as of July 1, along with a number of other titles. (Don't worry, though, you can still watch Cheers on CBS All Access). Later in the month, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Incredibles 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp are also departing, all of which you will be still be able to watch after they go if you sign up for Disney+.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in June. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in July as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.
July 1, 2020
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show
Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
El Barco
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Momo Salon
Operational Proposal
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
Razia Sultan
The Ring
Satrangi
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
July 6, 2020
The Fosters
July 7, 2020
NSU German History X
July 9, 2020
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 12, 2020
Gonu
July 15, 2020
Agent Raghav
Bh Se Bhade
Bhaage Re Mann
Gangs of Hassepur
Maharakshak Devi
July 20, 2020
The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander)
July 29, 2020
Ant-Man and the Wasp
July 30, 2020
Incredibles 2
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.
