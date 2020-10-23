What to Stream This Weekend: 'Rebecca' on Netflix, 'The Witches' on HBO Max and More

Whether you want to revisit a Halloween favorite, discover a new side to Kim Kardashian West, or follow along with Borat's latest antics, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan are breaking down the best things to watch this weekend in the latest episode of Stream Queens.

Big Little Lies fans are sure to be delighted by Nicole Kidman's latest role, while Frozen fanatics are in for a whole new adventure featuring a certain summer-loving snowman.

Other streaming options include a witchy Anne Hathaway, the aftermath of a weave with a mind of its own, and the sinister sequel to The Shining.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Oct. 23, 2020.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Prime Video

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Borat is back! This time around, Sacha Baron Cohen's Kazakh journalist character returns to America to give his daughter as a gift to somebody who's "close to the throne" of President Donald Trump. Throughout the absurd comedy, Borat deals with being a public figure, pranks Vice President Mike Pence during a speech, thrives in quarantine, and tries to physically combat the coronavirus.

DISNEY+

Disney+

Once Upon a Snowman

Delve deeper into your favorite snowman's origin story with this adorable short. The flick follows Josh Gad's summer-loving Olaf as he comes to life and searches for his identity outside of Arendelle.

HBO MAX

HBO Max

The Witches

Roald Dahl’s beloved story comes to life in Robert Zemeckis' latest film. Starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock, The Witches follows a young boy and his grandma who accidentally end up surrounded by witches who are trying to carry out some nefarious plans.

HULU

Hulu

Bad Hair

This horror-comedy follows what happens when a woman's hair weave takes on a life of its own. With an A-list cast including Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox and Usher, Bad Hair is finally available to stream after premiering at Sundance.

NETFLIX

Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Longtime late-night host David Letterman is back with his in-depth interview series, which features episodes with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo in its third season. Letterman gets the famous figures to open up like never before, with raw discussions on their personal lives and careers.

Netflix

Rebecca

Daphne du Maurier's gothic novel is once again brought to life in this adaptation starring Armie Hammer and Lily James. The pair play newlyweds who escape to the husband's family estate, where his new wife struggles to stand out amid the looming presence of the first woman he was married to, even after her death.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS

Niko Tavernise/HBO

If you like... Big Little Lies and Gone Girl, watch The Undoing on HBO Max.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant lead this highly anticipated miniseries, which is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2014 novel, You Should Have Known. When Grace (Kidman) learns that her husband (Grant) may be responsible for a widespread disaster, she must dismantle her life and build a new one for herself and her child.

Warner Bros.

If you like... Hill House, Bly Manor and want even more Mike Flanagan, watch Doctor Sleep on HBO Max.

Ewan McGregor stars as Dan Torrance in this 2019 sequel to The Shining, which is set decades after its predecessor. Though Dan was just a kid in the first film, he's all grown up in the sequel and must protect a young girl with similar psychic powers from a cult who preys on children.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice (1988)

This iconic fantasy-comedy flick stars Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a recently deceased couple who haunt their former home and attempt to scare away its new inhabitants with the help of a spirit named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton). Catherine O'Hara and a young Winona Ryder also star in the film, which is the perfect lead up to Halloween.