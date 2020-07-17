What to Stream This Weekend: 'Fatal Affair' on Netflix, 'Brave New World' on Peacock and More

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

With the summer heat raging outside and the excitement of the Fourth of July having passed, there are plenty of new streaming options to keep you cool and entertained throughout this weekend.

Documentaries abound with a perfect follow-up to Hamilton and an unvarnished look at the troubles of childhood stardom. If you're in a thriller kind of mood, there are both movie and TV options that are sure to please. Comedy lovers aren't left out either, as revisiting a past sitcom is sure to make you laugh. If that's not your speed, one of Jim Carrey's most iconic roles will undoubtedly satisfy.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of July 17, 2020.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Where to Stream: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is now streaming on Hulu.

Why We Love It: After you've watched Hamilton so much you could perform it yourself, continue the Lin-Manuel Miranda content with this documentary. The film chronicles the history of Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv hip-hop group that Miranda started 15 years before Hamilton, and culminates in its 2019 performances.

Cursed

Where to Stream: Season 1 of Cursed is now streaming on Netflix.

Why We Love It: This action-packed, coming-of-age Netflix Original is based on the Arthurian legend and told from the perspective of Nimue, played by Katherine Langford. Nimue and Arthur (Devon Terrell), a young mercenary, team up to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword that comes with consequences.

Fatal Affair

Where to Stream: Fatal Affair is now streaming on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Nia Long and Omar Epps star in this thriller that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The film follows a lawyer (Long) who's caught in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when a drink with an old friend escalates into an obsession that jeopardizes everyone she loves.

Showbiz Kids

Where to Stream: Showbiz Kids is now streaming on HBO Max.

Why We Love It: Written and directed by Alex Winter, Showbiz Kids delves into the reality of being a child working in the entertainment industry. The film not only holds intimate conversations with stars such as Mara Wilson and the late Cameron Boyce, but also follows three aspiring child actors to see what it takes to be a child entertainer today.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

If you like... the stellar cast of Community and the humor on Scrubs, ignore the title and watch Cougar Town on Hulu.

Where to Stream: All six seasons of Cougar Town are streaming on Hulu.

Why We Love It: Courteney Cox brings the charm she displayed on Friends to this role as a recently divorced woman who's facing the challenges, pitfalls, and rewards of life's next chapter, along with her teenage son, her ex-husband, and her wine-loving friends. While research showed that people ignored the series because of its title, doing so is a mistake that would cause you to miss out on wit, heart and hilarious ongoing gags.

If you like... the thriller elements on Westworld and the sci-fi feel of Black Mirror, watch Brave New World on Peacock.

Where to Stream: Season 1 of Brave New World is now streaming on Peacock.

Why We Love It: Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel from 1932, Brave New World takes place in a utopian society called New London with three rules: no monogamy, no privacy and no family. There’s a hierarchy with Alphas on top and Epsilons on bottom, while everyone else falls into their own career categories. Actors including Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Lloyd all star on this Peacock original series.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

New Line Cinema/Getty Images

The Mask (1994)

Where to Stream: The Mask is available to stream on Hulu.

Why We Love It: Jim Carrey plays Stanley Ipkiss, a timid, non-confrontational bank clerk who finds a mask that depicts Loki, the Norse god of mischief in this movie, which was based on Dark Horse’s Mask comic book series. When he puts it on, he becomes his inner self: a cartoon wild man. After Ipkiss' alter ego indirectly kills the friend of small-time crime boss Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene), he wants the green-faced goon destroyed. Carrey landed a Golden Globe nomination for the film, which also includes Cameron Diaz's first acting role.

