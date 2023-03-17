What Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Has Been Up to Since Her Original 'Jersey Shore' Days

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola anointed herself as "the sweetest b**ch you'll ever meet" when she appeared as an original cast member of the hit MTV series Jersey Shore. In the years since that show went off the air in 2012 after six successful seasons, Sammi has earned other sweet monikers, from sweetest fiancée to sweetest entrepreneur.

When the sequel Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was announced, Sammi was the only OG cast member who decided not to accept the vacay, citing she was "at a completely different place in my life right now." On March 11, Sammi announced she was back and though it's unclear if she’s back in a full-time capacity, she’s set to appear in the current season of Family Vacation, which returned with season 6 at the end of January and has aired seven episodes so far.

With her return imminent, ET takes a look at what Sammi's been up to since leaving Jersey Shore.

November 2013: Launches online boutique company

The entrepreneurial bug bites her in 2013 and she launches Sweetheart Styles. The online boutique store hawks jewelry, clothing, home decor and other accessories.

To date, the company's Instagram account boasts more than 145,000 followers.

May 2014: Celebrate's pooch's first birthday!

She's a huge animal lover, especially when it comes to dogs. She wished one of her three dogs, Louie (her Booger) a happy first birthday. She's such a huge proponent for animals that in April 2015 she partnered with the ASPCA for its #GetTough campaign to end dog fighting.

June 2015: She becomes a godmother

Sammi's ecstatic about her godmother duties to her niece, Reagan Shea. She would become an aunt for a second time in July 2016, this time to Ryan Marie.

August 2016: Heads back to college!

The Hazlet, New Jersey, native attended William Patterson University in Wayne, New Jersey, where she majored in sociology. She was a four-year varsity soccer standout in high school and later played as a midfielder on the NCAA Division III women's soccer team.

In August 2016, she returned to play in her alumni game and appeared to have a blast.

March 2017: Celebrates milestone birthday

She turned the big 3-0 that year, and she couldn't have been happier about kicking off the festivities. She appeared alongside huge balloons to commemorate her milestone birthday.

March 2018: Turns down Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Sammi was the only member of the original Jersey Shore cast who declined to return for the sequel. At the time, Sammi announced she was in a different place in her life. When Family Vacation was first announced in 2017, Sammi was the only person not listed among the cast.

She would eventually take to Instagram and offer an explanation.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote at the time. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy," she continued. "I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

It's no secret Jersey Shore fans know she and her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, had an explosive falling out after their breakup. Ronnie would eventually take a step back from Family Vacation after five seasons.

June 2018: 'Sammi Doll' appears on Family Vacation

Fans will remember that Pauly D took it upon himself to replace real-life Sammi with a fake (but lifelike) Sammi doll -- which became a major fixture all season long. ET spoke with Pauly D after the episode aired and was asked if he's spoken to her since the show aired and if she found the prank hilarious.

"I have! I have [talked to her] and she gets the joke, she knows it was all in good fun, I'm glad too 'cause I was like, 'Shoot, I hope she doesn't hate me,' you know?" Pauly revealed at the time, before adding, "And I wanna say that thing is so heavy, it's like dead weight!"

November 2018: Sammi reunites with her castmates!

Sammi attended Deena Cortese's baby shower, where there was a mini Jersey Shore reunion.

Fellow Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick were in attendance at the bash, as well as Snooki and JWoww's young daughters. The group couldn't help but commemorate their reunion -- or Deena's big day -- with tons of pics on social media.

"DEENER’S baby shower for CJ! Can’t wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!! #Family #MySisters ❤️❤️," Snooki captioned one snap. Deena and her husband, Christopher Buckner, are planning to name their son after his father.

Sammi also took to Instagram and posted a picture with Deena. She captioned it, "Such a great day celebrating my girl @deenanicolemtv & cbuckner_! Can't wait to meet this new munchkin! ♥️

March 2019: She's engaged!

After more than two years of dating, Sammi and Christian Biscardi became engaged.

She took to Instagram and posted a moving photo of Christian down on one knee, asking for her hand in marriage. In the image’s caption, the former reality star shared her excitement after saying yes.



“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” she wrote. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”

June 2021: She opens her store

Sammi celebrated another huge business milestone when she opened her brick and mortar in Ocean City, New Jersey.

She shot video of the ribbon-cutting ceremony and, in a sweet Instagram post, Sammi thanked those for helping her pull off the grand opening.

"I can’t thank you enough for supporting me!! It was so fun seeing and meeting you all," she captioned the post. "[Y]ou all rock! Special thank you to the town of Ocean City NJ, @oceancityvacation especially the police & surrounding stores on the boardwalk! If you are ever visiting please support all Ocean City local businesses! It’s official, let the Summer begin."

July 2021: She calls off her engagement

She confirmed the news in a TikTok video, in which she answered a number of fan questions, including "Are you single?" and "Are you happy?" both to which she replied, "Yes."

Rumors had been swirling at the time that Sammi and Christian split after fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on social media in June. Sammi then went on to delete all photos from her feed that featured Christian.

November 2021: She's not single anymore!

Just four months later, Sammi introduced her new boyfriend, Justin May, to the world, when she posted him on her Story for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In the photo, the new couple matched with black and denim outfits as they embraced each other. She wrote, "Thankful," alongside the post.

June 2022: She gets a fourth dog!

The fourth pooch in her life is a golden retriever named Tony Baloney!

March 2023: She's back!

Sammi officially announced her return to the Jersey Shore franchise on March 11. She and the series revealed the news on Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes photos of her taping confessionals.

"She’s still the sweetest b**ch you’ll ever meet," the Jersey Shore official account wrote, while Sammi posted her own photo with the caption, "OK I can finally say… I’m backkk!"

While it's unclear if she's back in a full-time capacity, Sammi is set to appear in the current season of Family Vacation, which returned with season 6 at the end of January and has aired seven episodes so far.