Wendy Williams' Relationship Drama Featured in First Trailer for Lifetime Movie -- Watch!

The first trailer for Wendy Williams' upcoming Lifetime biopic is here! The dramatic trailer debuted on Thursday, showcasing the media mogul's rise to fame, issues with addiction and the demise of her marriage to Kevin Hunter.

Williams is an executive producer on the biopic, which stars Ciera Payton (The Oval, She’s Gotta Have It) and Morocco Omari (P-Valley, Empire). The script was written by Leigh Davenport (Run the World, Boomerang) and Scarlett Lacey (Magnum P.I., The Royals), and the TV movie was directed by Darren Grant (The Chi, God Friended Me).

"Before I had you, I had me, and not you, nor anyone else has the power to take away my gifts!" Payton's Williams yells in the trailer, before declaring she'll "turn this city out."

Watch the trailer in the video player above.

In April 2019, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter following a cheating scandal. Hunter, who is the father of her 20-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was an executive producer on her show. It was later reported that Hunter got another woman pregnant while still married to Williams.

In an April interview with ET, Williams opened up about her love life.

"I am getting used to life as a single woman again," she said. "I was involved with him for over 25 years or so, and now I am a woman of a particular age in a particular stage in life, so being single now is a lot different."

Williams explained that she's "more mature" at this point in her life and she's got a lot at stake in terms of her career, which means she can "be more choosy" when it comes to the men she opens her heart to and allows into her life.

See more in the video below.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Saturday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.