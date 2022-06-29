'Welcome to Plathville' Stars Kim and Barry Plath Announce Breakup After 24 Years of Marriage

Kim and Barry Plath are calling it quits. In a statement to ET, the Welcome to Plathville stars said that, "after considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage."

People was first to report the news.

"While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," the former couple said. "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Kim and Barry have 10 children together -- Moriah, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy, and Joshua, the latter of whom died when he was one.

Kim and Barry's separation has been playing out on season 4 of the the TLC series, as the pair made the decision to live apart from each other.

"It's very different than how I ever thought it would be. It's a time of a lot of change right now. I'm not sure exactly what that's going to look like," Kim said on a recent episode of the series. "Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point I felt like he's not really trying. As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying. Once I realized that, I feel like, emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there's no way it's going to work."

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays on TLC.