'Welcome to Chippendales': Watch Trailer for Hulu's New True Crime Series

The first look at Welcome to Chippendales is here! On Tuesday, Hulu released the trailer for the true crime series, which gives a first look at Kumail Nanjiani as the real-life Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian American entrepreneur who started the stripper troupe Chippendales.

“A world of luxury, right at your fingertips,” Banerjee says as he gets dressed in a dapper suit. The 45-second clip shows Banerjee inside of a club full of women, who are excited to see the Chippendale dancers strip down. In an intense moment in the trailer, Banerjee’s associate, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), threatens to “go to war" with him if he doesn't keep him in the business.

"This American dream doesn't have a happy ending," a message reads as images of someone in a pool of blood, lying face down in a bed with a gun next to them flash across the screen.

“A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process,” reads the press release.

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Erin Simkin/Hulu

In addition to Nanjiani and Bartlett, the limed-series also stars Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesus, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz and Dan Stevens.

The first two episodes of Welcome to Chippendales will premiere Nov. 22 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly.