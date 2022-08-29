'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer: See Daniel Radcliffe's Transformation to Portray the Musician

Daniel Radcliffe makes the full transformation into the parody king, "Weird Al" Yakovic! On Monday, the trailer for the upcoming Roku original Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped and gave the world a closer look at the man who changed music for the weird.

The trailer begins as Al literally kicks in the door and tosses a tape to a record executive (played by the actual "Weird Al" Yankovic) and says, “Put in it.”

“I’m tired of people thinking I'm some kind of joke,” Radcliffe’s Al says as a clip of him as a young boy being shamed by his parents plays.

“My whole life, all I wanted is to make up new words to a song that already exists,” he says amid a scene of the police bringing him home from a polka party to his disappointed parents.

After Al gets the approval from his friends, and future bandmates, the almost 3-minute trailer cuts into his life as a musician best known for making parodies of songs that topped the charts.

Scenes from Al’s life -- from the inception of his iconic song, “My Bologna,” to his wild time with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) -- play out in the trailer. As his rise to fame is documented, so is the drug and alcohol abuse that almost ended his career.

The world got a first look at Radcliffe's transformation into Al earlier this year when photos of the actor with curly hair, dressed in Al's signature Hawaiian shirt and wide-framed glasses, were released. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also features Quinta Brunson, who will play Oprah Winfrey.

Courtesy of The Roku Channel

In March, Radcliffe told ET what viewers can expect from the film, saying, seemingly sarcastically, "The absolutely 100 percent true story of Al's life."

He added, "I'm gonna keep that going for as long as I can, 'cause it's insane. It's going to be a lot of fun hopefully."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available Friday, Nov. 4 exclusively on The Roku Channel .