Watch the First Trailer for 'BET Presents The Encore' (Exclusive)

BET Presents The Encore is going to be epic, and ET has your exclusive first look!

The original series is bringing together nine of the most memorable solo female artists and groups from the 1990s and 2000s to form the ultimate R&B supergroup. Stars include Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane), Kiely Williams (3LW), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Irish Grinstead and LeMisha Grinstead (702), Nivea Nash and Felisha King (Cherish), and Fallon King and Pamela Long (Total).

In the exclusive trailer for the one-of-a-kind music experiment, fans will see how the group of talented women write new music, learn choreography, record an album and put on a live performance -- all in 30 days and while living under the same roof! -- in an attempt for "a second shot at success."

Watch the player at top for the full trailer.

As ET previously reported, the project was originally conceived by Carlos King, CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment and producer of shows such as The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the music competition series The Four.

"I felt that girl groups never got its just due ... and I, as a content creator, wanted to ... educate the masses on who I feel are the forgotten sisters of music," King said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I wanted to pay homage to that industry and really give these women an opportunity to share their stories and their struggles."

King, who served as executive producer for the show, celebrated the announcement on his Twitter page. "We did it, Joe! The GIRL GROUP SHOW I created 7 yrs ago is FINALLY coming and I’m so thrilled," he wrote. "This one is a MUST SEE and thank you @itsgabrielleu @sunny @MatthewACherry for demanding this show to see the light of the day!"

BET Presents The Encore premieres June 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Friday (check your local listings here) for more.