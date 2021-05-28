Watch the Chilling Teaser for 'Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson' (Exclusive)

Following the success of Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets, Lifetime has expanded the special into a six-episode true crime docuseries, Cellmate Secrets. Hosted by Angie Harmon, each installment revisits some of the most infamous criminals of the past few decades, including the “untouchable” Drew Peterson. Ahead of its June premiere, ET has an exclusive first look at the teaser for Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson.

In 2012, the Chicago-area police officer was convicted of murder for the 2004 death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. While serving 38 years behind bars, he was later convicted of two more charges for attempting to have Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow killed and was sentenced to an additional 40 years of time. (Meanwhile, the story was turned into a popular Lifetime original film, Untouchable, starring Rob Lowe, Kaley Cuoco and Cara Buono.)

In the all-new new episode of Cellmate Secrets, audiences get a behind-the-scenes look at Peterson’s life and relationships with his ex-fiancé Christina Raines, who would have been his fifth wife, and her father Ernie Raines. In addition to interviews with the father and daughter, the show also speaks to Nicole Speakman, who Peterson dated for a time after he went to jail. But she eventually broke things off when she suspected he had murdered his fourth wife, Stacy Ann Cales, who is still missing today.

In addition to Peterson, Cellmate Secrets explores the lives of Casey Anthony, who has recently been in the news for a supposed love triangle gone bad, Joyce Mitchell, Chris Watts, Susan Smith and Shayna Hubers starting June 4.

Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson premieres June 11 at 10pm ET/PT on Lifetime.