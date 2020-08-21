Watch The Chicks Slay the National Anthem at the Democratic National Convention

If The Chicks weren't going to sing "Gaslighter" with a very pointed dedication, this is the next best option: The trio helped kick off the final night of the Democratic National Convention with a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Who says you can't do three-part harmonies while socially distanced?

Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer -- aka The Chicks, now that they've officially dropped the "Dixie" part -- are no strangers to getting political, having braved extreme backlash and boycotts after Maines spoke out against then-President George W. Bush in 2003.

Instead, they returned even more outspoken. "You know I joke that today I might actually make out with George Bush," Maines recently said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen while comparing Bush to Donald Trump. "I mean, I don't rethink that I didn't want to go to war and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie. But yes, it would be a huge lovefest if I saw George Bush right now, because of where we're at with this current president."

Watch their performance of the national anthem now:

The Chicks follow Billie Eilish's first performance of her single "My Future" -- which she preceded by saying that Donald Trump is "destroying our country and everything we care about" -- and a rendition of "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Jennifer Hudson on Wednesday.