Watch Sydney Sweeney's Tearful Reaction to Two Emmy Nominations While on the Phone With Her Mom

Sydney Sweeney was in tears after learning that she was a double first-time Emmy nominee -- and she couldn't wait to share the news with her mom.

The 24-year-old actress scored two nominations Tuesday morning, the first for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and the second for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for The WhIte Lotus.

Sweeney shared a series of posts on Instagram, including an emotional video of her calling her mother so they could bask in the Emmy glow together.

In the clip, Sweeney's mom answers the phone and immediately exclaimed, "Congratulations!" Sweeney was overcome with emotion as she broke down in tears as she listened to her mom's congratulatory call.

"What a morning! Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many," she wrote, referencing her characters on both shows. "I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them."

"But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!" Sweeney said, giving her mother a sweet shout-out.

Sweeney had a breakout year with acclaimed performances on HBO's limited series, The White Lotus, where she played Olivia, and season 2 of Euphoria, where she portrays Cassie, earning the actress her first career Emmy nominations.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

