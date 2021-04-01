Watch Seth Rogen Roast Home Buyers on 'House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered'

Comedians Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero are joined by Seth Rogen for an all-new season of House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered. The actor is one of several guests who appear on the Discovery+ series as they rewatch classic episodes of House Hunters and share their hilarious commentary.

Rogen joins Levy and Leggero to lampoon “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” in which a throuple -- Brian, Lori and Geli -- searches for their perfect home near the Rocky Mountains. ET has an exclusive preview of the episode as the three roast the episode with all the jokes and double entendres about being in a three-person relationship. “I’ll tell you what’s not symmetrical, a throuple,” Rogen deadpans.

In addition to Rogen, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Chelsea Peretti, Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho and NBA star Blake Griffin will join Levy and Leggero as they revisit old episodes of House Hunters and say what we’re all thinking while watching the classic HGTV home-buying series.

First airing on HGTV in 2020, House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered is one of several series premiering on the all-new streaming service, Discovery+, which launched on Monday, Jan. 4.