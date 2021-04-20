Watch Pat Sajak Accidentally Solve a 'Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle Out Loud Without the Contestant Noticing

Whoops! Even a seasoned pro like Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak slips from time to time. On a recent episode of the iconic game show, the 74-year-old host accidentally gave a contestant a little too good of a clue.

"Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly," Sajak said, as the contestant, Jeffrey, stared at the puzzle.

After Jeffrey was unable to properly name the phrase, Sajak's longtime co-host, Vanna White, called him out on the slip.

"Did you hear what you said?" White, 64, asked Sajak.

"I did, right after I said it," Sajak admitted. "I wonder how many people at home caught it."

Jeffrey's phrase had ended up being "quite frankly," and Sajak had directly said the answer out loud as the contestant was trying to guess.

"It goes to show you that people are concentrating and they're not paying any attention to me," Sajak quipped. "It's funny what your mouth will say that your brain says you shouldn't do that."

