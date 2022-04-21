Watch Noah Reid Cover 'Angel of the Morning' on 'Outer Range' (Exclusive)

In ET’s exclusive preview of this week’s upcoming episodes of Outer Range, Noah Reid shows off his musical chops by belting out a rendition of Juice Newton’s “Angel of the Morning.”

On the mysterious Amazon drama about a ranching family grappling with the unknown, the former Schitt’s Creek star plays Billy Tillerson, who has yet to learn about the murder of his missing brother, Trevor (Matt Lauria). In the clip, Billy’s brother, Luke (Shaun Sipos), is on the receiving end of the unwanted serenade and kind gesture of a sandwich.

The disappearance of Trevor, meanwhile, has unknowingly set off a chain of events that seemingly coincides with the arrival of a mysterious black void on land belonging to the Abbotts, whose patriarch, Royal (Josh Brolin), has fiercely protected them from their rivals, the Tillersons. And it’s only a matter of time before the two events converge, letting loose the tension that has consumed their small Wyoming town.

Since its debut, the series from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins has garnered comparisons to everything from True Detective to Yellowstone, with the latter starring Brolin’s daughter, Eden.

“What we are are dueling Westerns and we like it that way,” Brolin joked to ET about the two series, giving credit to creator Taylor Sheridan for opening the door for more storytelling within the genre. “They springboarded the whole thing and we are happy to be able to do a Western ourselves.”

That said, Lauria explained that while the “comparisons are expected,” Watkins “has crafted this gorgeous story that is so nuanced it’s just rife with symbolism.” The actor added the twist-filled series “has this strange cosmic metaphysical problem and curiosity about it that makes it so much different… It’s compelling and it keeps you leaning in.”

Meanwhile, Outer Range marks Reid’s first major TV role since playing Patrick Brewer on the beloved Pop TV comedy about a wealthy, out-of-touch family that inherits a small town. In addition to playing creator and star Dan Levy’s onscreen partner, Reid showed off his Canadian Folk Music Awards and Canadian Screen Awards nominated musical skills with a cover of Tina Turner, which was later released as a single.

​​The first season of Outer Range consists of eight episodes, with two debuting every Friday on Prime Video.