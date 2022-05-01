Watch Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley in Steamy Trailer for Erotic Thriller 'Stars at Noon'

Joe Alwyn stars opposite Margaret Qualley in the forthcoming film, Stars at Noon, from director Claire Denis and A24. On Thursday, the steamy first trailer was released and promises an "erotic tale of sex, lies and intrigue."

Based in Nicaragua, Stars at Noon is the film adaptation of Denis Johnson's 1986 novel of the same name. Alwyn plays the role of an Englishman who says he's in the Central American country "on a charitable cause." Qualley portrays an American journalist on assignment as a special correspondent.

"We have 45 minutes till the bar closes, long enough to get swacked," Qualley teases before the trailer cuts to her and Alwyn slowly undressing.

"Should we meet again?" Alwyn's character asks, to which a longing Qualley assures, "Again and again."

However, the trailer takes a dark turn when Qualley finds a handgun in the hotel bathroom and it appears Alwyn's character is being watched by a mysterious character.

In addition to Alwyn and Qualley, Stars at Noon features Danny Ramirez and Benny Safdie.

Denis' thriller took home the Grand Prix award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. In France, Alwyn spoke to Deadline about the motivations behind his and Qualley's characters -- revealing how they fall both for each other and into peril.

"They're both sort of playing a game and sort of pretending to be someone they're not amidst this backdrop of political unrest and turmoil and complete mistrust," he told the outlet. "But amidst that, these two strangers, who themselves don't give a lot away really about what they are at heart, fall for each other and have some strange kind of connection, but then they fall into trouble."

"As much as anything," he continued, "reading it, it was about those moments of tenderness between two people that managed to break through in an environment and world of mistrust and games and falsity."

Stars at Noon debuts in theaters on Oct. 14 before streaming exclusively on Hulu on Oct. 28.