Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson Sing Loretta Lynn's 'Don't Come Home a Drinkin'

Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to late country music legend Loretta Lynn in the most fitting fashion -- duetting her hit 1967 hit, "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)."

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnson and Clarkson performed the impressive arrangement, trading off verses of the song's opening and coming together in harmony for the chorus.

The honky-tonk hit tells the story of a woman who turns away her lover's advances after he comes home from a night drinking on the town.

"No, don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind / Just stay out there on the town and see what you can find / ‘Cause if you want that kind of love, well, you don’t need none of mine / So don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind," Clarkson and Johnson sang.

The musical tribute comes nearly two weeks after Lynn died at 90 years old. An undeniable giant in the country music world, Lynn scored over a dozen No. 1 hit singles and sold more than 45 million albums worldwide during her six-decade career.

The beloved singer-songwriter died of natural causes on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her family said in a statement to ET, at the time. She was "surrounded by her loving family."

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said, asking for privacy while they take time to grieve.

Lynn amassed a whopping 51 Top 10 songs in her career, releasing 54 studio albums and an additional 15 compilation albums. Among her biggest hits: "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)," "Fist City," One's on the Way," "Dear Uncle Sam" and "One's on the Way."

In 2010, she took home her fourth GRAMMY when she was honored with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. That same year, President Barack Obama bestowed upon her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.