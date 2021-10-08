Watch Daniel Craig Deliver the Iconic James Bond Line One Last Time

Daniel Craig is playing his most famous character one last time. The 53-year-old actor appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, and he and the host acted out scenes from 24 blockbuster movies in 10 minutes, culminating in several of Craig's James Bond flicks.

The pair got things started with Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, and King Kong, the latter of which saw Craig pay tribute to the leading lady's iconic white dress.

Speed, Fast & Furious, and a performance of "Grease Lightnin'" came next, before Craig and Corden jumped in Back to the Future's iconic DeLorean.

Christopher Lloyd, who starred in the film as Dr. Emmett Brown, entered the scene to criticize Corden's interpretation of his character. "If they're going to do an iconic scene from a famous movie, do it properly!" Lloyd exclaimed, before Craig asked Corden to let Lloyd take over in the role.

Scenes from Gone with the Wind, Pulp Fiction, The Exorcist, The Godfather, Gladiator, and Avengers all followed, before Craig donned a shark costume to act out Jaws.

Craig next became Titanic's Jack, shivering in the cold water as Corden's Rose laid on a door. "There's actually quite a lot of room on it," Corden remarked, referencing the fan theory that both Jack and Rose could have survived on the door instead of just Rose.

Avatar and E.T. scenes followed, before Craig and Corden got in an argument about which of them would play Thelma and which would play Louise. Geena Davis, who played Thelma in the flick, settled things when she appeared and proclaimed, "I think I better help out here."

Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Dirty Dancing were the last flicks to be included before the focus turned to Bond.

Craig got in character as 007, acting out scenes from Casino Royale, Skyfall, and Spectre. In each instance, he said, "The name's Bond. James Bond," before Corden popped in as a villain, earning a punch to the face from Craig.

When Craig went to deliver the line one last time in honor of No Time To Die, his fifth and final Bond flick, Corden interrupted, stating, "Corden. James Corden." After protestations from Craig, Corden said, "Come on, mate. Give me a break. It's your last Bond movie. Give someone else a shot."

That earned Corden one final punch, before Craig got his chance to say the iconic line for the last time.

"And now, for the last time, the last time," he said, "The name's Bond. James Bond."

Though Corden likely won't be taking on the Bond role, Craig had some advice for whoever the next actor is to step into 007's shoes.

"You've got to ignore it," Craig said of people who may be unhappy with the next Bond's casting. "... You can only control the things you can control. There's nothing you can do... You've got to block it out and get on with your business and do your job. Do the best you can. That's it really."

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Craig, he expressed gratitude for his many years playing the spy.

"I am very proud of what we have done. I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what what just happened," he told ET. "Sometimes it was a slog, it has gone like that [snaps his fingers]."

"I have changed immeasurably since I began this in my professional life, and in my personal life... I try to self-examine a little bit. It's given me a confidence that I didn't have when I started off, this confidence to sort of try and make the best of what you have and make the best movies you can. That is all I have ever tried to do [with] these films," he added. "We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world. That is all I ever, ever wanted out of this."

No Time To Die is now in theaters.