'WandaVision' and 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Make Marvel History With 2021 Emmy Nominations

After breaking its own superhero ceiling at the Oscars, Marvel Studios earned recognition from another awards body and achieved a milestone first with nominations in multiple acting categories at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Throughout its 23 MCU movies, no actor has been nominated for their performance in a Marvel project. That changed on Tuesday, when the MCU's first streaming series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were nominated 28 times over, including for star Elizabeth Olsen and more of her fellow Marvel players.

For WandaVision, Olsen is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Paul Bettany for Lead Actor in a Limited Series and Kathryn Hahn for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

WandaVision itself is up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, among 23 total nominations including Outstanding Directing, a trio of Outstanding Writing nominations and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for the hit song, "Agatha All Along."

Falcon and Winter Soldier -- which FYC'ed as a drama series -- meanwhile, saw Don Cheadle nominated for Guest Actor in a Drama. While FAWS missed out on an Outstanding Drama Series nomination amongst a class of heavy hitters, it did pick up five total nominations.

The Emmy recognition comes only two years after Marvel Studios won its first ever Oscars with Black Panther. Previously, the films had only ever been recognized in the crafts categories -- most often in Best Visual Effects -- until Black Panthercracked the Best Picture race in 2019, ultimately winning the studio three Academy Awards. (For Best Costume Design, Production Design and Original Score.)

As for the Emmys? "It's a new thing," Marvel head honch Kevin Feige recently told ET. "All of the casts on these shows have done such tremendous [work]: Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany. They're amazing. That's one of the reasons to do the show, because Lizzie Olsen is a spectacular actress. We wanted to give her a showcase to show everything that she could do. And boy, did she."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.