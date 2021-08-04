Walter Olkewicz, 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 72

Walter Olkewicz has died. The character actor died Tuesday, April 6, at age 72, his son, Zak Olkewicz, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the younger Olkewicz, his dad had struggled with health issues during the past 20 years. The issues largely stemmed from a series of knee surgeries that caused infections and led to him becoming bedridden.

Walter was known largely for his role of Canadian Jacques on Twin Peaks. He reprised his role on the show's 2017 reboot, which ended up being his final acting credit.

"It was his first role in almost 15 years, and he did it all from behind a bar to cover the fact that he couldn’t stand," Zak told the outlet.

He made his onscreen debut in 1976's Futureworld, before going on to appear in such films as 1941, Making the Grade, The Big Picture, Stuart Saves His Family and Par 6.

In addition to Twin Peaks, Walter appeared on shows including Grace Under Fire, The Last Resort, Wizards and Warriors, Partners in Crime, Seinfeld, Who's the Boss?, and Night Court.

Walter is survived by Zak, as well as daughter-in-law Katrina Rennells, and two grandchildren.