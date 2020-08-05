Vivica A. Fox on Co-Star Liam Hemsworth Becoming 'More of a Grown Man' (Exclusive)

In the gritty new Southern crime drama Arkansas, Vivica A. Fox reunites with Liam Hemsworth, and the actress couldn't help but marvel at how much the handsome Australian star has grown and evolved in recent years.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Fox about her "eclectic" role in the indie mob caper -- from star and first-time director Clark Duke -- and the actress opened up about working alongside Hemsworth four years after they first shared the screen.

"I was so thrilled when I got cast. I was fortunate that I did not have to audition, I got a call from my agent and she said, 'There is this great new film called Arkansas and it's got Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn,' and that's all she had to say as far as I was concerned," Fox shared with a laugh.

Fox praised the film's "excellent cast" and said that she had an "amazing time working with Liam" after they first appeared in 2016's Independence Day: Resurgence.

"It was good to see him again. And work with him again. And I tell you, every time I see him he just becomes more of a grown man. He really does," Fox said. "When we did Independence Day, he kinda had that young heartthrob thing still hanging on from The Hunger Games but baby in Arkansas, Liam Hemsworth is dark, mysterious, and dangerous."

According Fox, one of the best parts of working alongside the "charming and wonderful" Hemsworth is how he never came to set with a big ego, and was a "very giving" scene partner.

In Arkansas, Fox plays a eccentric, crime-connected associate of a local drug kingpin named Frog, played by Vaughn, who left the actress "a little starstruck" when she first met him.

"He's tall, and I never realized how tall he was, and he walked in, he walked into where we were getting dressed and made up, at and the first thing I noticed was, 'Wow, you're tall,'" Fox recalled with a smile. "But he is such a wonderful actor. When he went into that accent and went into that character I was completely in awe and grateful that I got the opportunity to work with the amazing Vince Vaughn."

Arkansas was originally supposed to premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival in March, but the festival was cancelled amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

"You know, it's just so unfortunate that the coronavirus banned us from having our world premiere," Fox shared. "It was going to be the first time that I got to go to South By Southwest."

Fox admitted that quarantine has been frustrating, but she appreciates the importance of social distancing and staying united in the face of the pandemic.

"I miss going to the airport, I miss going to dinner, I miss going to drinks," Fox said. "And I know and it's gonna be different, like when we travel… because we are all going to have to have on masks. [I know] it is going to be different, but you know, we will get through this together and I am just asking for everyone out there to have a little bit more patience."

Arkansas -- which also stars John Malkovich, Michael Kenneth Williams and Brad William Henke -- is available now on DVD, Blu-ray and digital streaming services.