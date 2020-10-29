'Virgin River' Season 2 Trailer: Is Mel Ready for a Second Chance at Love? (Exclusive)

Who said falling in love was easy?

Netflix's romantic drama Virgin River returns for a second season next month, and a lot has changed since nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) left the cozy California town after finding out that Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who declared his love for her, was expecting a child with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). ET exclusively premieres the official two-minute trailer for season 2, which picks up some time after Mel's abrupt departure.

"Hi Jack," Mel says in the exclusive trailer, when she comes face to face with Jack for the first time.

Jack is understandably angry. "I think I'm going to need a little more than, 'Hi Jack,'" he says flippantly, brushing her off.

Awkward and complicated don't even begin to describe what lies ahead for Mel, Jack and Charmaine, who find themselves in an uncomfortable love triangle. Charmaine wants to be with Jack, but Jack is in love with Mel. And Mel, well, she doesn't know what she wants.

"In my experience, when you let something simmer too long, eventually it'll boil over," Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) advises Mel, who chooses to finish out her year at Virgin River.

As Mel and Jack warm back up to each other with flirty glances, close encounters and sweet, romantic gestures, they're not the only ones with love on the mind. As the trailer reveals, Doc and the town's mayor, Hope (Annette O'Toole), embark on a secret romance. And when others begin to gossip about Mel and Jack rekindling their spark, you know their "flirtmance" is the talk of the town.

Is Mel ready for a second chance at love? Watch the official season 2 trailer, exclusively at ET, below.

Based on Robyn Carr's series of novels, Virgin River follows Mel, who answers an advertisement to work in the small town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect fresh start and leave her painful past behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. Mel must learn to heal before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

The series also stars Benjamin Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey and Sarah Dugdale.

Virgin River returns Friday, Nov. 27 on Netflix.

