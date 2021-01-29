Viola Davis Says She's 'Devastated' Following the Death of TV Mom Cicely Tyson

Viola Davis is mourning the loss of her dear friend and former on-screen mother, Cicely Tyson.

The 96-year-old legendary actress died on Thursday. Tyson portrayed Ophelia Harkness, Annalise Keating's mother, played by Davis, on How to Get Away With Murder. The two also worked together on the 2011 film The Help.

"I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me!" Davis wrote alongside a photo from the HTGAWM set. "You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream....because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself."

Davis added that she's "not ready" for Tyson to be her angel. "But…I also understand that it's only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you'll truly be dead," she noted. "In that case, you will be immortal. Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well 💔💔💔"

HTGAWM creator Shonda Rhimes also posted a heartfelt message dedicated to the late Tyson. Posting a selfie of the two, the TV producer and writer expressed how Tyson was "an extraordinary person" and that this was "an extraordinary loss."

"She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson," she added.

Tyson's family, via her manager Larry Thompson, confirmed her death in a statement: "With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy. A formal statement and details will follow."

Following the news, many many friends, former co-stars and fans took to social media to send their condolences.

For more on Tyson's life and legacy, watch the video above.