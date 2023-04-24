Viola Davis Reveals If Her Daughter Wants to Follow in Her Acting Footsteps (Exclusive)

Viola Davis' daughter may not follow in her footsteps. ET spoke to the 57-year-old actress at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City on Monday, and she revealed if her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis, has the acting bug.

"I don't know if she wants to," Viola said of Genesis taking up acting, adding that the tween is "like, 'eh'" about the prospect.

Whether or not Genesis decides to pursue acting, Viola and her husband, Julius Tennon, plan to support their little one. "We are going to support whatever it is she wants to do," Julius told ET, "but we don't know what that's going to be yet."

Though Genesis may not continue in the family business, Viola and Julius recently teamed up to star as Michael Jordan's parents, Deloris and James, in Air.

"We had a lot of laughs," Viola told ET of starring in the Ben Affleck-directed flick, which also featured Matt Damon.

"We had a lot of laughs," Julius agreed, "but Ben and Matt were the best to work with. It was so much fun."

As for what the Jordans thought of the film, Deloris told Viola that she and her son "loved" it.

"[I was] humbled in her presence," Viola said of Deloris. "She is everything that I knew she would be. She loved it. Just incredibly gracious woman."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Meanwhile, Julius tells ET that he is "just so proud" of his wife's work, but for him, "It's her humanity that’s amazing and incredible." All of the above is being celebrated at Monday's ceremony, where Viola is being honored with the 48th Chaplin Award.

"I feel like my life has come full circle. I feel like God listened to my prayers when I was a young kid and I just wanted out. I just wanted to be somebody," Viola said. "You just dream the biggest dream you can in your life and you work hard. Those are the only ingredients -- no added ingredients -- and it hit. It struck. It landed. I am like, 'I won the lottery.'"

Despite feeling honored by her latest distinction, Viola told ET that "life is more than about awards."

"It's a deeper sense of what you leave behind that can live way past your expiration date. That's what [Genesis] represents, something deeper. I know that I am on this earth to love and that is just Julius too," she said. "[They're] the ultimate sort of example of me loving and leaving love as a legacy."