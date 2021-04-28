Victoria Beckham Cracks Up Laughing After Justin Bieber Sends Her Crocs

That's not exactly Posh. Victoria Beckham got an unexpected gift from family friend Justin Bieber on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old fashion designer, who is known for her chic styles, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the present.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown... what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!" Beckham wrote before sharing a video of a decked out lilac pair of Crocs from the singer's Drew collection.

The mother of four found the gift very amusing, asking her followers in a poll if they thought she would rock the Crocs.

"OK, this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs. Umm, I've never worn a pair of Crocs," Beckham said, laughing. "They did make me laugh. It is the thought that counts. Thank you so much. Yeah, I'm not too sure what to say about this. But thank you!"

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Stories

Bieber, 27, is a longtime friend and neighbor of the Beckham family. Back in March 2020, the "Sorry" singer scared Victoria's husband, David Beckham, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show by popping out of a side table during his interview. The month before, Bieber hugged the couple's daughter, Harper, backstage at his London concert.