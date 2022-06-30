Vera Wang Is as Youthful as Ever as She Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Vera Wang is aging backwards ... or so it appears! The fashion designer shared Instagram photos from her 73rd birthday celebration and she looks as youthful and happy as ever.

"Getting ready! BDAY PREPARATION," Wang teased on one photo, revealing her birthday theme is "Enchanted Garden."

In the next snap, her adorable dog can be seen seated in front of beautiful pink flowers. "LOLA the PARTY PRINCESS…… in the thick of it!" she captioned the pic.

While all the photos leading up to the big celebration were gorgeous, it was Wang herself who stole the show. "Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a light purple crop top ensemble with matching lavender streaks in her hair. Of course, on top of her long locks sat a tiara for the queen that she is.

Followers couldn't help but fawn over how stunning Wang looked. "Magnificent! Love the way you look always! Woah! 🖤" one wrote. Another commenter gushed, "Happy bday, you always look so amazing and young, is it the Rose"?"

It's no surprise that Wang continues to look so put together and healthy. In May 2020, she spoke to Harper's Bazaar about holding herself accountable for exercise even on the days she doesn't feel up for it.

"Unlike many New Yorkers, I happened to have quarantined in Miami after Paris Fashion Week with my workday fashion family," she shared of how she was handling the COVID-19 quarantine at the time. "If you are lucky enough to be with a group of people you know so well and have travelled with so extensively, being restricted can bring so many positive and different nuances to the experience. All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to 'work out' most days. ... And of course, it being a hardcore fashion group, and me having my lifelong obsession with leggings, I had the opportunity to actually ‘play’ with clothes, something even a fashion designer rarely has the luxury of doing."

Wang previously shared that she enjoys ballet dancing and tennis to stay fit.