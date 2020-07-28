Venice Film Festival's 2020 Lineup Includes Frances McDormand, Casey Affleck and More

The Lido is moving forward with 10 days of masked, temperature-checked, half-capacity movie screenings, as the Venice Film Festival has announced its official lineup for this year's fest, to run Sept. 2 - 12 in Italy.

While festivals such as Telluride and Cannes scrapped their plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, La Biennale di Venezia remains hopeful for their 77th Venice International Film Festival, with none other than Cate Blanchett serving as president of the competition jury.

Among the film's competing for the Golden Lion this year are The World to Come, starring Casey Affleck and Vanessa Kirby, and Pieces of a Woman, starring Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, plus the Frances McDormand-starring Nomadland from director Chloé Zhao (The Rider and Marvel's upcoming The Eternals).

"Nomadland is a brave and touching journey into a world that exists under the radar of mainstream social consciousness," said Venice International Film Festival Director Alberto Barbera. "It is a film that acquires particular meaning in a moment of pandemic induced seclusion, proving that values like mutual support and a strong sense of community can save us from solitude, failure, and despair."

Meanwhile, Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will screen his new documentary, Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of Dreams, out of competition alongside Nathan Grossman's Greta Thunberg doc, titled Greta.

See the full Venice lineup below:

Opening Night

Lacci, Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)



Competition/Venezia 77

In Between Dying, Hilal Baydarov

Le Sorelle Macaluso, Emma Dante

The World to Come, Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden, Michel Franco

Lovers, Nicole Garcia

Laila in Haifa, Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades, Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife of a Spy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children, Majid Majidi

Pieces of a Woman, Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx, Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro, Claudio Noce

Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Zbanic

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Lacci, Daniele Lucheti

Lasciami Andare, Stefano Mordini

Mandibules, Quentin Dupieux

Love After Love, Ann Hui

Assandira, Salvatore Mereu

The Duke, Roger Michell

Night in Paradise, Park Soon-jung

Mosquito State, Filip Jan Rymsza

Out of Competition (Nonfiction)

Sportin' Life, Abel Ferrara

Crazy, Not Insane, Alex Gibney

Greta, Nathan Grossman

Salvatore, Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino

Final Account, Luke Holland

La Verita Su la Dolce Vita, Giuseppe Pedersoli

Molecole, Andrea Segre

Narciso em Ferias, Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil

Paulo Conte, Via con Me, Giorgio Verdelli

Hopper/Welles, Orson Welles

Out of Competition - Special Screenings

30 Monedas, Episode 1, Alex de la Iglesia

Princesse Europe, Camille Lotteau

Omelia Contadina, Alice Rohrwacher Jr.

Horizons

Apples, Christos Nikou

La Troisième Guerre, Giovanni Aloi

Milestone, Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori, Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream, Gia Coppola

Genus Pan, Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact, Ismael El Iraki

Guerra e Pace, Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois, Philippe Lacôte

The Furnace, Roderick Mackay

Careless Crime, Shahram Mokri

Gaza Mon Amour, Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica, Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special, Uberto Pasolini

Listen, Ana Rocha de Sousa

The Best Is Yet to Come, Wang Jing

Yellow Cat, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Venice Days Lineup (runs concurrently with the Venice Film Festival)

Honey Cigar, Kamir Aïnouz

The Stonebreaker, Gianluca and Massimiliano Serio

Mama, Li Dongmei

Residue, Merawi Gerima

Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Lili Horvat

Oasis, Ivan Ilkic

My Tender Matador, Rodrigo Sepulveda

Conference, Ivan I. Tverdovskij

The Whaler Boy, Philipp Yuryev

200 Meters, Ameen Nayfeh

Saint-Narcisse, Bruce LaBruce

Nightwalk, Malgorzata Skumowksa (Short Film)

In My Room, Mati Diop (Short Film)