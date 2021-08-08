Vanessa Bryant's Youngest Kids Recreate Touching Photo of Her Late Daughter Gigi

During her family's Italian vacation, Vanessa recreated a throwback vacation photo of Gigi and Natalia Bryant, sitting on a beautiful tile bench, covered in hand painted lemons and art. The proud mom shared the pic of her daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, wearing matching lemon dresses and sitting in the same place, honoring their sister's memory all these years later.

"Missing my baby girl, Gigi. ❤️🍋🇮🇹🍋My #2. Mambacita," Vanessa captioned the photos, referencing Gigi's "Mambacita" nickname.

The family has been enjoying a lavish European getaway, visiting Croatia, Monaco, France, and capping things off in Capri, Italy.

Vanessa previously revealed that prior to his death, Kobe had given Natalia the green light to go on a trip to Croatia with her senior year of high school class. The trip was unfortunately canceled, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," Vanessa explained. "It's beautiful!"