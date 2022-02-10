Vanessa Bryant Shoots Super Bowl Spot in Front of Mural of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant shared behind-the-scenes photos from her shoot for a Super Bowl LVI spot. The wife of the late Kobe Bryant posted a series of images on her Instagram on Wednesday, showing her sitting in a car parked in front of a mural dedicated to Kobe and their daughter, Gianna -- who both died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

“A special collaboration with @NFL for #SBLVI to show off the city of angels 🕊 🕊 #ThisIsLA debuts Super Bowl Sunday on @NFLGameDay Morning at 9am ET on @NFLNetwork #CaliGirl #QueenMamba #Mambacita #MambaForever 👑🐍❤️❤️👑,” the 39-year-old captioned a close-up shot of her face as she poses inside a vintage car.

In the next post, Vanessa shares a shot of the mural sprawled behind her while she sits in the car. “I couldn’t look at the mural next to me until we wrapped. 💔💔,” she wrote. “This city is special to me for so many reasons. It’s an honor to be a part of #ThisIsLA 💜💛 🌴.”

In the mural, Kobe -- who wears his Lakers jersey -- kisses a young Gianna on the cheek. In honor of the Lakers colors, Gianna has a purple bow in her hair, and a yellow flower is painted by the father-daughter duo.

Olivia Munn, David Beckham, Kylie Richards and La La Anthony were a few of the celebrities who filled the comments with hearts. According to Vanessa, the Super Bowl spot will premiere Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Earlier this week, Vanessa accepted the Be Your Own Champion Award at the Sports Power Brunch. Vanessa, who also serves as the chairman and president of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Skills Academy, spoke about upholding Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.

"In everything I do -- whether it’s through the work of our foundation or the storytelling at Granity -- I want to provide young girls with opportunities to showcase their talents and to dominate in their fields," she said. "It was important to Kobe, it was exemplified by Gigi and it is something for which Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I will always fight for."