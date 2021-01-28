Vanessa Bryant Shares Memories of Kobe and Gianna After Anniversary of Their Deaths

Vanessa Bryant is visiting a familiar family vacation spot with her kids. One day after commemorating the tragic one-year anniversary of the death of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, Vanessa shared some heartwarming photos of herself and her daughters spending some time in the snow.

Vanessa shared a series of photos of herself and her girls -- Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1 -- as they bundled up against the cold on a snowy slope and rode in innertubes with other masked mountain visitors.

In one of the many posts, Vanessa shared a slideshow of pics and videos of Capri in a rubber tube and furry parka, and she wrote about the significance of the location.

"Same tubing park where Kobe and I brought all of our girls to when they were little," Vanessa wrote alongside the heartwarming pics.

In another post, Vanessa shared a pic and video of Capri, whom she calls her "Koko Bean," and joked about how much the young girl resembles her later father and sister.

"Daddy and Gigi’s twin," Vanessa wrote, adding that she "walks like Kobe and Gigi too."

Together the family seemed to make the most of their time together on the snowy slopes.

The family were also joined by Kobe's former teammate and close friend Pau Gasol, whom she referrs to as her daughter's "uncle," and his wife, Catherine McDonnell.

In one post, Vanessa shared a video of herself going down the hill and reminisced in the caption, "Kobe and I used to race down this hill on our stomachs (I used to totally cheat and go first and he’d always win #gravity. So I convinced @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol to do it........ 😂😂."

In a final post, Bryant shared her wish that her family could have all been together for their annual trip to the snow.

"Missing my babies ♥️♥️Wish Kob and Gigi were with us. #FindyourReason #Traditions #Memoriesformygirls," she wrote.

Ahead of the one year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's deaths, a source told ET that Vanessa and her daughters "have been extremely thankful for their friends and family for their help and love over the past year."

"Vanessa and her daughters have gotten stronger over the past year but there are days when it’s much harder for them as it comes in waves," the source added. "Vanessa plans to continue to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy and has some projects in the works to do so."

