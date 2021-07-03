Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Would Be ‘Happy’ That Daughter Natalia Is Pursuing a Modeling Career

Vanessa Bryant is beaming with pride, revealing that her daughter, Natalia, is pursuing a modeling career. The 38-year-old mother shared a glowing photo on Instagram, adding that her late husband, Kobe, would also be proud of his daughter’s pursuits.

“My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️,” Vanessa wrote. “Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you.”

Natalia responded to her mother’s praise by re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories with the added caption, “I love you @vanessabryant.”

She also shared behind the scenes photos from her first photoshoot after signing with IMG Models three weeks ago. “Had so much fun today with @mason.poole 🤍,” she wrote.

The agency announced in February that it had signed the budding model with a quote from Natalia expressing her interest in the fashion industry.

“NOW REPRESENTING: #NataliaBryant! ⭐️,” IMG wrote. “‘I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.’ - @nataliabryant.”

Natalia’s modeling career is just the latest success for the 18-year-old. Last month, it was revealed that she got into University of Oregon, once again making her mother very proud.