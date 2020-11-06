Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos Honoring Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a glimpse of her permanent tributes to her late husband and daughter. Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a couple videos showing tattoos she got in February to honor Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Not long after her husband and daughter were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven other victims, on Jan. 26, Bryant decided to get tattoos of messages they'd shared with her.

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me #throwbacktoFebruary," Bryant captioned the first clip, displaying the text tattoo, which wrapped around her wrist.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She later shared a video of the tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, working on another piece around her neck, which she explained was a message Kobe had shared with her.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked," Bryant wrote.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The latest posts come just a few days after Bryant honored her late daughter on what would have been the day of her middle school graduation.

Bryant posted a message on Instagram reading, "Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I'm so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020."

