Vanessa Bryant Reminisces on Romantic 'Sex and the City' Gift From Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is sharing one of the many sweet gifts given to her by her late husband, Kobe Bryant. She took to Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse at the Sex and the City dress the Lakers legend bought her years ago.

"I found this beautiful dress [Kobe] gifted me a long time ago," Bryant wrote on her Instagram story, with a photo of the dress side by side with a screenshot from the HBO series, showing Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw wearing the same dress.

"Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion," Bryant shared. "He was SO romantic. Still showing me he [loves] me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo. #Bestofthebest."

She posted the same image to her Instagram and elaborated on the inspiration behind the present.

"#SexandtheCity When Mr. Big comes and gets Carrie back. Paris. Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl," she wrote. "So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE❤"

Bryant previously revealed that her late husband bought her another iconic outfit from a celebrated love story -- the blue dress and shoes worn by Rachel McAdams in The Notebook.

In February, during her emotional eulogy at the memorial event "A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant," she revealed the special meaning behind the presents.

"He gave me the actual notebook and the blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie,” she shared about her husband, who died, along with their daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. "When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it’s the scene when Allie comes back to Noah."

"We had hoped to grow old together like in the movie,” she continued. “We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings. Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls."

For more on their 20-year romance, see the video below.