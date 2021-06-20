Vanessa Bryant Honors 'Best Girl Dad' Kobe In Heartfelt Father's Day Post

Vanessa Bryant is honoring "the best girl dad." On her second Father's Day without Kobe, Vanessa took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband and the loving father he was to their girls.

"To the best girl dad~ Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB ❤️," Vanessa captioned a photo of Kobe with daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

The group sports big smiles in the pic, which appears to be taken around Kobe's 41st birthday in August 2019. The NBA star died alongside Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Natalia also honored her father in a sweet post. "Happy Father’s Day! I love you Dad♥️," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Kobe pushing her on a swing.

Sunday was also a big day in the Bryant household for another reason. The family celebrated Capri turning 2.

"Happy 2nd Birthday, Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and B.B. love you so much!" Vanessa captioned a cute photo. "You are our beautiful ray of light. Thank you for bringing so much joy and love into our lives. May you be blessed with many more happy, healthy and wonderful birthdays. We love you Koko-Bean! Happy birthday!!!! 😘❤️🎂."

See more adorable Capri pics below.

Vanessa highlighted some of Kobe's greatest girl dad moments while honoring him at his and Gianna's Celebration of Life in February 2020.

"Kobe was the MVP of Girl Dads -- or the MVD," she said. "He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough."

See more in the video below.