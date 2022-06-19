Vanessa Bryant Honors 'Best Girl Dad' Kobe Bryant on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her husband, Kobe Bryant, on Father's Day. On Sunday, the 40-year-old dedicated a post to her late husband on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day, baby. @kobebryant #BestGirlDad ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Vanessa wrote. In the throwback picture, Vanessa stands next to Kobe -- who wears a shirt that says # 1 Dad" with a picture of Darth Vader.

Kobe, who was known for being a "Girl Dad" shares daughters, Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5 and Capri, 2, with his wife. Kobe and Vanessa's daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, tragically died alongside her father in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Vanessa’s latest post comes the same week her and Kobe's daughters attended the reveal of the new mural and basketball court dedicated to Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The mural, done in the Tustin Playground is the latest Kobe and Gianna-dedicated basketball court to open in partnership with Dream Courts, Nancy Lieberman Charities and Vanessa's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, in an effort to make basketball more accessible to kids, as well as to provide a safe environment for kids to play.

"📍PHILADELPHIA📍where my husband’s love for basketball all began. Today, in the historic Tustin Playground and thanks to the generous contributions of donors, fans, and friends, our foundation @mambamambacitasports opened ✨2✨more @dream_courts with @nlcharities, which were beautifully surrounded by the artwork of @Art_by_Ernel,” she wrote.

“I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with equal opportunity which was important to Kobe and Gianna," Vanessa, who was pictured wearing Kobe's high school varsity jacket, shared. "We are grateful to the City of Philadelphia, @muralarts for welcoming this project and helping to make it a reality."

The court was adorned in purple and yellow, which are the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team and featured a series of pictures of Kobe and Gianna in uniform, and posing together during a basketball game. The court also featured paintings of Kobe and Gigi’s jersey numbers, 24 and 2.

While in Philly, Vanessa also shared that she and her daughters also paid a visit to Kobe's childhood home. The foursome posed for a pic in front of the property, with Vanessa sharing a throwback of Kobe as a kid, shooting hoops, as well as her latest nail design, which was dedicated to her late husband.

In the wake of Kobe and Gianna's passing, Vanessa has been working to keep their legacy alive, making sure their combined mission of equality in sports is continued and practiced through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Organization.