Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Welcome New Puppy Into Family on First Father’s Day Without Kobe Bryant

As they mark a difficult first Father’s Day without Kobe Bryant, the late basketball legend’s family is finding joy with a new family member -- a cute new pup!

Vanessa Bryant shared updates on Instagram over the weekend, posting an adorable snap of her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, beaming while cradling the pet, which peered up at her face.

“Love seeing my girls smile,” Vanessa captioned the photo. “Meet Bobby. Aka Bobby ganoush, bobbyrooni, bobbooshka. J/k he’s named after iceman from x-men (blue eyes) Plus, BB said so.”

When it came to naming the dog, the family had been trying to decide between Bobby and Bodhi, with Vanessa posting a poll on her Instagram Stories.

She later posted a video sharing that Bobby was the winner, thanks to three-year-old daughter, Bianka.

Earlier, Vanessa posted a Father’s Day tribute to Kobe, who died alongside the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in January.

"Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” she captioned a throwback photo of Kobe with Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and the couple’s other daughter, Capri. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB.”

She also posted an Instagram Story showing one of her daughters playing outside in the sun, against a gorgeous ocean backdrop.

“My girls put a smile on my face everyday,” Vanessa wrote on the image.

A day earlier, the family also marked another big milestone, sadly without Kobe. The couple’s daughter, Capri, celebrated her first birthday, with Vanessa sharing how the little girl was named after her much-loved father.

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri!” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple holding Capri as a baby. “Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess. ❤️," Vanessa captioned the post. "Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."

