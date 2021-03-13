Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Natalia Getting Into 'Closer to Home' University of California Irvine

Natalia Bryant is getting college acceptance letters left and right!

After getting into Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Vanessa Bryant shared that her and the late Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter has been accepted to the University of California Irvine.

The proud mom shared Natalia's acceptance letter, which included a GIF of a woman clapping and UCI stickers.

"Yay! Closer to home," Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday night, also tagging her 18-year-old daughter.

Natalia has also been accepted to New York University, University of Southern California and the University of Oregon. Vanessa previously revealed that NYU was one of Natalia's top choices, but that she wanted to keep her daughter in California.

Instagram Story

When Natalia got accepted to Loyola, Vanessa joked that she was "so glad" she got accepted, adding, "but too far... j/k."

Big things are ahead for Natalia. Just last month, the 18-year-old signed with IMG Models and is pursuing a modeling career.

Vanessa couldn't help but praise her daughter, sharing a stunning photo of Natalia all glammed up.

"Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you," she captioned the photo.

For more on Natalia and her blossoming career, watch below.