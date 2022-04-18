Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her and Kobe's 21st Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo

Vanessa Bryant is reflecting on romance with her late husband, Kobe Bryant. On Monday, she took to Instagram to celebrate what would have been her and Kobe's 21st wedding anniversary.

"I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21 ❤️❤️," Vanessa captioned a throwback photo of herself getting a piggyback ride from the NBA legend.

Vanessa received loads of heart emojis in the comments section from her famous friends, including Kerry Washington and Khloe Kardashian.

Kobe and Vanessa were married on April 18, 2001, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California, after the two started dating in 1999.

On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe, along with his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash.

In addition to the throwback pic, Vanessa also shared photos of herself with her and Kobe's daughters, 19-year-old Natalia, 5-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri, enjoying the sun and surf on Easter Sunday.

"Easter kisses 🐣," she captioned one of the images.

