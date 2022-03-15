'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Divorcing

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz are calling it quits. The Vanderpump Rules stars announced that they've decided to get divorced.

Katie and Tom each took to Instagram to share the news, which comes amid swirling rumors that they'd split up after Katie was spotted without her ring several times in recent weeks.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Katie shared in a statement posted Tuesday afternoon. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage."

"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she continued. "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

Katie concluded, "Thank you for all the kind words and support."

Tom posted as well, sharing a lengthy, candid statement in which he said he was unwilling to yet declare that they were getting divorced, but rather are separating, because the reality of the situation hurt too much.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?" Tom's post began. "Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating. I'm not ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it."

Tom wrote that it would be "far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

"After 9 years on a reality TV show it feels a little tone [deaf] to say 'please respect our privacy' (especially while posting this) so instead I'll ask to please be kind," he continued. "I don't fault you for any snap judgement. If I was watching us on VPR for the last 9 years, I'd be making them too. Perception gets skewed bc of seeing snipets of our lives on the show, but I'm telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship."

Tom went on to share that Katie "taught me so much about love and being a better partner," and now that they are calling it quits, "It's hard not to feel like a statistic. Another failed marriage."

However, Tom said he doesn't look at it their marriage like a failure, sharing, "As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family. I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcees. A dubious title I suppose."

In his slideshow post, Tom also shared a series of snapshots of the couple from different points in their relationship.

Fans began speculating that the pair had split when Katie posted a photo on March 10 with friend Stassi Schroeder, and she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

Katie and Tom originally wed in 2016, in a televised ceremony, after several years of dating. However, allegedly due to lost paperwork, the union wasn't legally binding. The couple officially and legally tied the knot in 2019.