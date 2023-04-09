'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix 'In Talks' to Join 'Dancing With the Stars'

Ariana Madix may be dealing with the fallout of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's highly publicized affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, but there is an exciting opportunity on the horizon for the reality star!

A source tells ET that Madix is currently "in talks" to join Dancing With the Stars for season 32, though nothing is firm. The upcoming season of ABC's hit dancing competition is set to premiere in September 2023.

Page Six, which was the first to break the news, reports that Madix “has already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal,” the parent company of Bravo, which produces Vanderpump Rules.

As many know, Madix and her reality TV cast members have been embroiled in an affair scandal, now dubbed "Scandoval." Last month, news broke that Madix and her boyfriend of nearly 10 years, Sandoval, called it quits after she discovered he was having an ongoing affair with Leviss.

Sandoval and Leviss' affair began over the summer, in July 2022, but it wasn't until March that she saw an inappropriate video of Leviss pop up on her then-boyfriend's phone. Madix dumped Sandoval after her discovery.

The drama has been at the center of media attention ever since it came to light with Madix, Sandoval and Leviss each issuing statements about the ordeal.

Ariana noted that she wanted to share her "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke, adding, "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

Madix concluded her message writing, "What doesn't kill me better run."

The affair will also be covered during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion which was filmed at the end of March.

