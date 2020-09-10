Valerie Bertinelli Shares Photos of Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen From the Night They Met

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering the good times with her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen. Days after news broke of the legendary rocker's death, the 60-year-old actress took to social media to post a series of throwback images of herself with Eddie, including several from the night they met in 1980.

In the pics, which she set to Van Halen's music, the former spouses pose together in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 28, 1980.

Valerie also shared pics from the holidays with her ex and in Central Park with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, in 1993.

Eddie and Valerie were married on April 11, 1981, and they had Wolfgang nearly a decade later on March 16, 1991. The two separated in 2001 and were officially divorced on Dec. 20, 2007.

Eddie and Valerie's 29-year-old son, who is also a member of Van Halen, was the first to announce the news of his dad's death earlier this week. Eddie died following a private battle with cancer. He was 65.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang shared at the time. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Valerie also previously opened up about her ex's death in a moving tribute post.

"Forty years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

