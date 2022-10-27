Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Claim They Made Out While She Was Still Married

Valerie Bertinelli is owning up to her mistakes. The 62-year-old actress took to TikTok on Wednesday posting a video of herself cringing and waving set to Taylor Swift's song, "Anti-Hero."

She writes in the clip, "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" as Swift sings the lyrics, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem. It's me."

Many fans thought Bertinelli's TikTok was a reaction to the headline-making story that appears in Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

In fact, Bertinelli all but confirmed it, after one commenter wrote, "That made me giggle... I saw the Matthew story this morning! You left an impression girl!! Good on ya!"

The Hot in Cleveland star replied to the commenter with an embarrassed face-covering emoji.

Perry, 53, and Bertinelli co-starred in the 1990 sitcom Sydney as brother and sister, but in an excerpt from his new memoir, Perry admits to falling "madly in love" with Bertinelli while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. Perry calls their marriage "troubled" and claims that one night at Van Halen's home, he shared a "long, elaborate make-out session" with Bertinelli while Van Halen was passed out drunk 10 feet away from them.

"I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me," he claims, adding that the next day Bertinelli allegedly acted like nothing had happened, leaving him "devastated," and after the sitcom was canceled, they didn't have to interact anymore.

