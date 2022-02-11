Usher Jokes Son Naviyd Was Trying to Act 'Super Cool' Like a 'Typical 13-Year-Old' at Fashion Show (Exclusive)

Usher and Naviyd Ely Raymond are one style-savvy father-son duo! Earlier this week, the 43-year-old R&B singer and his 13-year-old son attended the AMIRI runway show in Los Angeles.

While they hung out with some of Usher's famous friends, including Evan Ross and Aaron Paul, Naviyd didn't let on that he was impressed. "He didn't act like he wanted to be there most of the time," Usher told ET's Kevin Frazier on Wednesday while at the 11th Annual NFL Honors Post-Party, a.k.a. The Chairman's Party, at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, where he also performed.

Joking of his son, the "Yeah!" singer added, "He was acting super cool. But I mean, wouldn't you at 13? I don't want to be around all these older people!"

Evan Ross, Usher and Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 runway show on Feb. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Evan Ross, Usher, and Aaron Paul attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 runway show on Feb. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Usher and Naviyd weren't the only famous family members at the fashion event. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, were there to cheer on the drummer's 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, who was a model in the runway show. They were joined by Kourtney's 12-year-old son, Mason Disick, Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Usher is now gearing up for another big event, this weekend's Super Bowl! When asked if he was rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, the singer exclaimed to ET, "Man, I would be crazy not to say L.A."

sher performs onstage during the 11th Annual NFL Honors Post-Party: The Chairman's Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for The Chairman's Party